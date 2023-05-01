PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday said he will not seek re-election when his term comes to an end in 2024.

“We’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch,” Inslee said in a release.

The governor has been in office since 2013 and was most recently re-elected in 2020. He is the second governor of Washington state to serve three consecutive terms.

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that,” Inslee added. “I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all.”

In recent years, Inslee has signed multiple bills to tighten gun laws. Last week, Inslee signed three bills all aimed at curbing gun violence.