Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing about the COVID-19 response on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Members of Washington’s Clark County Republican Party have voted to formally censure Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Battle Ground, over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The Columbian reports in a rowdy gathering at a church Tuesday, the group pledged to withhold funds from Herrera Beutler’s future campaigns unless she appears in person at the group’s meeting in May to “explain her action.”

The resolution passed by a wide margin. The censure criticized the impeachment process as lacking proper procedure.

Herrera Beutler has said she voted to impeach Trump because he “incited a riot intended to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”