SEATTLE (AP) — A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources says a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought.

The Seattle Times reports models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet of water, and reach parts of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay and Alki Point within three minutes.

The study used newer data on topography and elevation, spanning a larger area, than previous studies. Franz urged residents to sign up for earthquake and tsunami warnings and prepare an emergency kit with at least two weeks of supplies.