Restrictions eased for Washington libraries, theaters, bars

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Despite COVID cases in Washington state increasing, Gov. Jay Inlsee on Tuesday loosened some restrictions on some businesses, such as libraries and movie theaters in Phase 2 counties.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries are working on a plan to reopen, even though they can only do so at 25% capacity. The branches closed in March, but in June began offering curbside services. While libraries can allow indoor activity, Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries is hoping to have some in-person services available by early November.

“We are very excited to have some guidelines, and have some targets to meet,” said Tak Kendrick with the libraries. “We want to see our patrons in person and be able to serve them.”

He added that as time goes by they’ll add more services when they can.

Movie theaters can also reopen at 25% capacity in Phase 2 counties, but at 50% capacity in Phase 3 counties.

Dan Wyatt, the owner of Kiggins Theatre in downtown Vancouver, is also making plans.

“We’ve got our own customized plan, as far as our building and our layout and how people will flow in and out,” he told KOIN 6 News. “But also we’ve gone above and beyond what we think about the safety requirements. A lot of our staff made these sheets that go over the seats themselves, not only as a protection barrier but (so) we know where they sat.”

In addition, restaurants in Phase 2 and Phase 3 can now serve alcohol until 11 p.m. and seat more people at each table.

In a press conference Wednesday, officials with the Washington State Department of Health said COVID cases are increasing across the state.

“We continue to look at the metrics, we continue to look at the plan and evaluate that plan and where we might go with that,” officials said. “So the emphasis right now has been looking more detail the industries and working with the industries safe behavior.”