Review: Kalama methanol plant would boost greenhouse gas emissions

A view from the Port of Kalama along the Columbia River. (KOIN)

SEATTLE (AP) – A new environmental review of plans to build a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington shows that the project would boost the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere but not as much as if the methanol were made elsewhere.

The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make ingredients for plastics.

It’s drawn staunch opposition from conservation groups who say it would drastically worsen greenhouse gas pollution and contribute to global warming.