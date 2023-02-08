The student was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.

The student was assaulted just after 3:15 p.m. while walking across the parking lot at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex, according to police. The student was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, with medium build. The suspect’s car is believed to be an older four-door silver sedan. There was a second person with an unknown description who was a passenger in the car during the assault, authorities said.

The assault is believed to be an isolated, targeted incident and police say there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ridgefield School District sent out a letter to families regarding the incident.

“A Ridgefield High School student was assaulted and suffered serious injuries while walking at the RORC this afternoon, shortly after school let out. The student was transported via ambulance to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ridgefield Police Department responded immediately and is conducting an investigation. While the investigation is ongoing, the Ridgefield Police Department believes this was an isolated, targeted incident between individuals, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

As always, we are working closely with law enforcement to provide our complete support. Our first concern is for the safety and well-being of our students, their families, and the entire Ridgefield community.”

Ridgefield police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect(s) involved. Anyone who may have witnessed theincident and/or has information regarding the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Officer Martinez by phone (360) 887-3556 or email: alex.martinez@ridgefieldwa.us.