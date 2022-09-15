Hundreds of Ridgefield teachers marched on along the main street into town near the school district office on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is day five of no school in the Ridgefield School District with teachers on strike.

Hundreds of Ridgefield teachers marched on along the main street into town near the school district office on Thursday.

Teachers say the issue of more money got resolved, and the district says the latest pay offer included a 6.5% increase for this year and 4.5% for the next year.

Teachers on the picket lines say a key issue still in discussion is their demand for enough extra staff to help special education teachers with a growing number of students.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Ridgefield School District, who said they hope to reach a mutually acceptable resolution soon. The district’s latest proposal does call for lower caseloads for special education teachers and higher pay. But even teachers not in special education say the district needs to do better.