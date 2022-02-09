Ridgefield students protest mask mandates, walk out of class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Ridgefield High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning in protest of mask mandates in schools.

A KOIN 6 News crew saw about 20 to 30 students gathered outside the school with flags and signs — all voicing opposition to the mandates.

“We’re not pressing that no one can wear a mask, it’s that it’s our choice to wear a mask or not,” said student Drew Hartloo. “In the United States, we have our freedoms, and that’s what we believe is part of it.”

While Oregon and California have both announced an end date for indoor mask mandates, Washington has not. On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the indoor mask requirements — including for schools — would be lifted by March 31.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but his office said there are no major announcements planned.