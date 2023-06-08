PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Forestry officials say a major landslide has closed a road near Mount St. Helens that will stay closed until further notice.

The landslide happened on Forest Road 25 at milepost 26, and officials closed the road just south of its junction with Forest Road 99 in the north part of the forest. On the south end of the forest, the road will be closed past the junction of Forest Road 25 and 93.

The damaged section of road will most likely be inaccessible throughout the summer.

Last month, a different landslide at Mount St. Helens caused significant damage to the upper portion of State Route 504.

The landslide occurred after a recent stretch of warm weather caused snow to melt. The slide washed out an 85-foot bridge, damaged the roadway and severed power to the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

No one was injured, but 12 people were stranded overnight at the observatory and were flown out the following morning.

For more information about the landslide on Forest Road 25, visit the USDA Forest Service website.

Snow melt and several road repair projects will impact roads in the area throughout the summer season.