PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rains flooded areas of Cowlitz County, and even washed a roadway away on Tuesday.

A flood advisory is issued for the area near the Cowlitz River until Tuesday evening.

Officials have closed Tower Road after the culvert collapsed and heavy rains washed the road away early Tuesday morning.

According to Cowlitz Department of Emergency Management, urban flooding is expected in the area along with landslides. Much of the flooding is expected on Alpha Drive and Ostrander Road.

Residents are advised to expect detours and road closures.

Cowlitz County Department of Public Works shared photos of flooding conditions on Facebook. High water is already covering Ostrander Road. Officials suggest drivers take Bypass Road.