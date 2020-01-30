Future still uncertain for Lewis River RV Park residents

Tenants of the Cowlitz County RV park say a dispute over property ownership is to blame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The future for residents of a Woodland RV park remains uncertain weeks after the property owner threatened to pull the plug on utilities.

Lewis River RV Park residents — many of whom are seniors and couples with young children — received notices taped to their RVs this week explaining the property is under new management and new rules.

Those new rules require residents to pay $600 security deposits. But many current residents told KOIN 6 News they already paid security deposits when they first moved in.

They also said they’ve been living week-to-week — not knowing if heat, lights and water will be shut off. According to residents, a fight over park ownership is at the heart of their troubles and they worry the property may be sold.

A notice left on a resident’s RV at Lewis River RV Park in Woodland, Washington, Jan. 29, 2020. (KOIN)

“I became very stressed; worried about people with children and old people, mainly,” said resident Amber Guy.

A meeting set for Wednesday afternoon by the RV park’s managers. Leaders from Woodland and Cowlitz County may also be looking into whether the park should be designated as a mobile home park and not a campground or RV park since so many people live at the site for years on end.

The Northwest Justice Project nonprofit is helping many of the tenants as they wade through the legality of the situation. But many still worry about whether they will be ultimately forced to move.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.