PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for a robbery and burglary suspect in Vancouver after police said he fled in a stolen vehicle.

According to Vancouver police, the suspect in a robbery and burglary was seen driving a stolen vehicle and when police attempted to stop them, they fled the scene and crashed the vehicle.

The suspect then left the vehicle and ran into a business near 165th Avenue and Fourth Plain Boulevard, authorities said.

Police and SWAT responded to the scene and officials said they are in the process of evacuating nearby businesses while searching for the suspect.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we bring you updates to this developing story.