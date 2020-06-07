Seattle council members slam mayor, police chief over protests

This combination of photos provided by the Seattle Police Department shows projectiles they say were thrown at them during George Floyd protests Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Seattle. (Seattle Police Department via AP)

There is a 30-day moratorium on the police department’s use of one kind of tear gas

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council members sharply criticized Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best after police used flash bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters a day after Durkan and Best said they were trying to de-escalate tensions.

Authorities said rocks, bottles, and explosives were thrown at officers in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday night. Police said via Twitter that several officers were injured by “improvised explosives.”

The mayhem in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood came on the ninth consecutive day of George Floyd protests in the city. It followed a large, peaceful demonstration earlier.

It also came a day after Durkan and Best imposed a 30-day moratorium on the department’s use of one kind of tear gas.