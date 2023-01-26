PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — According to the Travel Channel, Washington state is one of the best places for Sasquatch sightings. Perhaps that’s why thousands of people are expected to attend Longview, Washington’s annual Squatch Fest.

This will be the seventh year that Squatch Fest, short for Sasquatch Festival, is held in Longview. According to Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce’s project manager Julie Rinard, people travel far and wide every year for this celebration of Bigfoot.

“[Squatch Fest] was originally created to boost the local economy and create something fun and interesting to do during the cold, dark, nasty weather of the wintertime when there’s nothing going on,” Rinard said. “This year, we’re planning for 3000 people in our small town and they’re coming from all over the world so we’re really fortunate that we have some world famous speakers.”

She added that the speakers have either said they’ve spotted a Yeti themselves, or they have investigated other people’s reports of Yetis around the world. One speaker, Cliff Barackman, has done field research on the phenomena since 1994. He has also served as an evidence analyst on Animal Planet’s show Finding Bigfoot.

Barackman and the other speakers will answer questions and share their stories at Squatch Fest’s group forum on Friday. On Saturday, they will have their own individual presentations and book-signings.

Additionally, there will be seven food carts and 44 vendors at the festival. The vendors sell a variety of merchandise, ranging from sweet treats to jewelry and apparel inspired by bigfoot.

Squatch Fest is an event fit for all ages, with a Kids’ Cave for the young attendees and an indoor beer and wine garden for those above 21 years old.

Tickets are available online. They’re $30 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 15 years old, and free for children under the age of 5.

One ticket gives visitors two-day access to Squatch Fest, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s held in the Cowlitz County Center located at 1900 7th Ave., in Longview, Wash.