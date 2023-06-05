VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Several Vancouver homes were evacuated on Tuesday after multiple tall trees and a large shop caught on fire, officials said.

This was the second fire of the day in Vancouver where multiple people needed to evacuate their homes.

Multiple crews battle a shop fire in Vancouver on June 5, 2023. (Vancouver Fire)

Just after 3:30 p.m., Vancouver fire crews were sent to 6619 NE 56th Way, where the fire was threatening to jump Andreesen Blvd. due to the strong eastern wind, officials said. Nine suppression units and six command staff responded to the scene.

A reverse 911 system was used to alert people in nearby homes that they needed to evacuate. Vancouver Fire says crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and all evacuated homes were able to be re-occupied. There are no reported injuries.

Due to the high wind, Vancouver Fire said they are deploying several additional fire engines to augment their regular staffing.