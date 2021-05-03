ShakeAlert earthquake warning system goes live this week in Washington

SEATTLE (AP/KOIN) — Washington residents will have new tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes on Tuesday when the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System goes live.
Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send residents an alert on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take cover before the shaking from an earthquake reaches their location.
Washington state has the second-highest earthquake risk in the United States. It also has one of the highest tsunami risks.
The system is designed to give residents time to take cover in the event of an earthquake but it cannot predict when an earthquake will strike.
Oregon’s ShakeAlert system has been live since March 11.