Skamania County officials say she was conducting a summer steelhead survey for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A fish and wildlife biologist drowned in Skamania County on Wednesday after getting trapped in a river, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the 31-year-old woman was conducting a summer steelhead survey in the Wind River, just north of Carson, Wash. Despite recovery efforts, she was declared dead at the time of her rescue.

The name of the biologist has yet to be publicly released, though officials did say she worked for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“This was a tragic accident and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is mournful for the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers,” said Sheriff Summer Scheyer. “I want to extend my utmost gratitude to all of the personnel who responded and assisted our agency in the recovery efforts.”

Investigators with the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was accidental.