PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With warmer weather on the way, it’s the perfect time of year for a staycation at Skamania Lodge in the Gorge, which recently opened its new luxury treehouses.

“They average about 20 feet up in the air, so you can be amongst the trees,” said Jack Hansen, Skamania Lodge director of sales and marketing.

The treehouses are complete with an indoor-outdoor fireplace and a complimentary s’mores kit to roast over the fire pit at night.

The lodge also offers plenty of outdoor activities from Fling Golf to an 18-hole putting course.

