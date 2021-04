Grove Field is about 3 miles north of Camas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small plane crashed at the Grove Field airport near Camas Wednesday afternoon, KOIN 6 News confirmed.

It appears the plane crashed into a hangar at the airport. Reports from the scene said one person is dead and another injured.

Grove Field is about 3 miles north of Camas, near Lacamas Lake.

