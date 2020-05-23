Some recreational fishing set to reopen in Washington

Crabbing on the Columbia River is also set to resume

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say after two months of closures because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the state’s coastal waters are set to reopen for fishing on Tuesday.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said marine areas 1-3, including Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor, will open for bottomfish, shellfish, mussels, clams, oysters, and other species.

Crabbing on the Columbia River is also set to resume under normal regulations on Tuesday.

Halibut and razor clam harvest will remain closed in these areas for now due to continued port closures and concerns about the spread of coronavirus in local communities.