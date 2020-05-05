Over 100 state parks reopen in Washington

Here's what you need to know -- because it isn't a free for all

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many parks in Washington state are reopening Tuesday — but it’s not the same story for state parks in Oregon.

More than 100 parks, trails and boating sites reopen today in Washington as Governor Jay Inslee is easing up on some coronavirus restrictions. But, many popular sites are still closed indefinitely.

The state parts that do open will be limited to daytime use only and parking spots will be limited at some urban parks to discourage crowding. When going to parks, Governor Inslee says people must still practice social distancing, and only be with people in their households.

All ocean beach parks and parks along the Columbia River Gorge on the Washington-Oregon border will remain closed.

Officials say state parks in Oregon will stay closed until at least May 25th, but that date could be extended.

The opening of parks in Washington is Inslee’s first phase of reopening the state. In the second phase, beaches and campgrounds would reopen — although large gatherings would still be banned.

This is a bit of relief for many folks in Washington, but there remains a strong emphasis on slowing the spread.