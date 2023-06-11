78-year-old Roy Aschoff is thought to be missing after traveling through Oregon. (Washington State Patrol)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating 78-year-old Roy Aschoff of Kalama, Washington, who suffers from dementia and is considered missing.

Authorities say that Aschoff is believed to have left his home in Cowlitz County around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Aschoff is thought to be traveling through Oregon, possibly on his way to Nevada.

Roy Aschoff. (Washington State Patrol)

His debit card was used at a gas station in Woodland on the day of his disappearance at approximately 3 p.m. His last known location is thought to be on Highway 58 in Lane County.

“[An] attempt to ping Roy’s phone was also unsuccessful and returned a last known location of Oakridge, Oregon,” the Washington State Patrol said. “[He’s] possibly heading to Nevada.”

Aschoff drives a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla with the Washington license plate: AVH0101. He is described as having gray hair and hazel eyes, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Carhart jacket, jeans and a pair of cowboy boots. Anyone with information about Aschoff’s location is asked to call 911.