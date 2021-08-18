Stranger found shot outside Longview home after 911 call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An man was found shot near a Longview home Wednesday afternoon after someone inside called 911 to report a stranger was outside the home taking off his clothes and breaking windows in the home, Longview police said.

Longview police rushed to the home on 38th Avenue and found the man on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but his condition was not disclosed.

Detectives and officers remain at the scene. KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.