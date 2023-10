PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies have a car surrounded in an apparent SWAT standoff in Vancouver after a crash, authorities said.

The incident is happening on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Northeast 39th Street.

According to Vancouver police, there may have been a gun inside one of the cars which led to SWAT assistance.

Officials said that a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.