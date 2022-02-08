Suspect arrested in deadly Richland Fred Meyer shooting

Authorities stage outside a Fred Meyer grocery store after a fatal shooting at the business on Wellsian Way in Richland, Wash., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Jennifer King/The News Tribune via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington Monday has been arrested, officials said.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested near Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane, according to Richland Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, Kelly opened fire in a Fred Meyer injuring one person and leaving another dead.

Police searched the store aisle by aisle, but officials said Kelly had already fled the scene. Authorities from across the Tri-Cities area helped search the area.

In a Facebook post late Monday night, Richland police said Kelly had been arrested. He is charged with Murder 1st Degree and Attempted Murder 1st Degree.