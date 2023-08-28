PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After human remains were discovered in a burned car in Hazel Dell, officials said they are charging a suspect.

On Aug. 21, 2023, the Clark County Sherriff’s Office said they were searching for a man who had been missing for several weeks when they said they discovered a Kia Soul that had been burned with human remains inside the vehicle.

On Monday, authorities announced that Logan Melchert was booked for second-degree arson and unlawful disposal of human remains.

According to detectives, the investigation has shown that Melchert lit the Kia on fire with the human remains inside and that the Kia is owned by the estate of Melchert’s deceased father.

Authorities say that the human remains have yet to be identified.