PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police announced the arrest of a suspect in two drive-by shootings and multiple other felonies Wednesday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, along with a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the residence of 23-year-old Daniel Cruz-Martinez. During the search, rifles, a shotgun and other associated evidence were recovered, authorities say.

Afterward, Cruz-Martinez was booked into the Clark County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of malicious mischief and one count of harassment.