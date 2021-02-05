Man recounts shooting outside his home in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KOIN) — A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in the Hazel Dell neighborhood in Vancouver.

The incident began around 7:40 p.m. at NE 68th Street and NE 2nd Avenue in Hazel Dell. The suspect was quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

Stephen Dean, who has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, was sitting at home watching television when he heard the first shot. When he went outside to investigate he saw a car had gone through his fence.

“When I came out the cops were already here … the car was there and I could see his feet on the other side of the car and they told us to get back into the house,” he said.

The suspect’s condition remains unclear at this time, nor has their name or age been released It is also unclear what led up to the shooting by deputies.

Authorities said the “involved deputies” were placed on leave, standard procedure in these cases.

While the investigation continues, NE 68th street is closed from Hazel Dell Avenue east to NW 2nd Avenue and NE 2nd Avenue is closed south from NE 68th street to NE 71st street due to the crime scene investigation.

The investigation into the incident will be handled by the Regional Independent Investigation Team.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.