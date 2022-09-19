Crews attempt to remove the SUV from the drainage slough (Longview Public Safety)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.

Longview Police, Cowlitz County Sheriff, and Longview Fire units responded at 8:26 a.m. to reports of an SUV that have rolled several times into a drainage slough near 26th Avenue and Industrial Way.

Upon arrival, they reported finding several bystanders attempting to rescue people from inside the submerged vehicle.

The bystanders were reportedly able to remove a newborn and a five-year-old from the vehicle.

One adult also managed to get out of the vehicle.

The three were taken to a local medical center with undisclosed injuries.

One other adult remained trapped in the car. Officials managed to roll the car over allowing firefighters to reach the trapped occupant.

The victim was declared deceased at 8:37 a.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.