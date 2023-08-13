PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy from Longview drowned Saturday evening in the Cowlitz River, authorities said in a release.

Around 6:15 p.m., first responders rushed to the river in the Lexington area after a call about 2 swimmers struggling to swim back to shore, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three youths were trying to swim across the river but discovered a strong current about halfway across. They tried to turn around toward shore, but 2 of them were struggling in the water.

A bystander noticed them struggling, jumped in and helped one youth get back to shore. But the 15-year-old went beneath the water, officials said.

Two divers from the Cowlitz County Dive Team found the teen, Zander Medina, within a few minutes. He had already died.

His family was notified. No further information is available.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version said this incident happened Sunday night. But it actually happened on Saturday, August 12.