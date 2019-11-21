Tent dwellers demand action from Longview city leaders

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — There are at least three dozen tents lining the streets of Longview’s City Hall and the campers have at least one thing in common – they want the city leaders to listen to their plight.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting, these people are not treated like people, they’re treated worse than animals are treated,” said one volunteer who did not want to be named.

“You know it’s a challenge for us, we believe we’re housing 85 percent of our homeless within the community through non-profits and social agencies,” Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said.

He said the camp is dangerous and a health hazard so this week city leaders proposed an emergency ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property.

City counselors will vote on the ordinance on Thursday.

Longview residents say they’ve been legally removed from other areas where they were previously camping and had no choice but to pitch the tents on city property.

“We’re working diligently to correct the situation,” Sacha said.