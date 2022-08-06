No one was injured, but officials say a cat died in the fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-alarm fire destroyed a residence Saturday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Fire crews and police responded to the report of a house fire at 11 Curts Ln. around 12:45 a.m. Police say that officers verified that all occupants had safely left the house — however, crews reported that the occupant’s cat died in the fire. Officers also told the occupants of 13 Curtis Lane to evacuate the house, due to it potentially being threatened by the fire.

According to Longview Fire, the incident was elevated to a second alarm, and by 1:05 a.m., the fire had grown and firefighters withdrew from the structure.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Fire District 5 (Kalama) also responded after the fire was elevated to a third alarm just before 1:20 a.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, crews were able to get the fire under control and prevented the spread to any other property.

Final damage estimates are pending completion of the investigation, but Longview Fire said the preliminary damage estimates are over $200,000.