PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of Sarah Zuber is seeking more information after the 18-year-old was found dead just a few feet away from her Columbia County, Washington home in 2019, according to “Murder in the Rain” podcast host Alisha Holland.

The teen was found dead along Neer City Road on March 13, 2019 by her sister who happened to spot her as she drove down the road, then turned around and called for help.

The scene was not secured or processed as a crime scene, Holland said, adding, “multiple medical examiners and police reports have contradicted not only one another but the scene itself.”

Additionally, there have been requests from Zuber’s family and the Justice for Sarah Zuber Facebook group for the case to be re-opened, Holland said.

“There have been names called into police to report a possible drunk driving hit-and-run and there is even security camera footage showing a vehicle speeding through the area at the presumed time of Sarah’s death,” Holland said – adding police did not follow up on those tips.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on Zuber’s death. Tips can be sent to Justice4sarahzuber@gmail.com.

Zuber’s friends and family held a vigil Monday night in Washington.