Tree falls, crushes attached garage and vehicle inside

Tree falls on detached garage following storm (Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following Sunday’s windstorm, a tree fell on a house in Kelso, according to officials.

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded around 1:30 p.m. to the home located on Oak Street.

According to fire officials, the high winds from Sunday’s storm uprooted the tree causing it to fall on the home. The roof of the attached garage sustained significant damage and the vehicle parked inside sustained some damage.



Firefighters cut tree limbs to access the driveway (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

Fire crews said they cut the tree’s limbs allowing access to the driveway and the front door of the home. Cowlitz County Public Utilities responded and secured the power to the home, authorities said.

Officials said the residents were warned to remain clear of the garage area but were allowed to enter the home.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.