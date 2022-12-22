VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A large tree fell into a Vancouver home on Thursday, causing significant structural damage, according to officials.

Vancouver firefighters responded to 10513 SE 14th Street after a neighbor dialed 911 and stated that the tree crashed into the house.

Investigators discovered that no one was home at the time of the incident.

Vancouver’s Technical Rescue team determined the home should not be occupied after assessing the damage.

No one was injured and the homeowner had family to stay with, officials said.