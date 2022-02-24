At least one person died in the collision, WSP says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person has died after a truck hit a log truck on Highway 101 Thursday in Pacific County, officials said.

According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the truck crossed the center line and struck a log truck near milepost 33.

The highway has been completely blocked, Weatherwax said in the post shared to Twitter.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

This crash was one of many to happen in the region Thursday as snowfall and low temperatures created slick driving conditions.

WSP said troopers responded to 56 collisions from 4 to 11 a.m. in Southwest Washington alone. Thirty-five of those were in Clark County, according to WSP.