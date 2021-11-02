Trucking companies struggle to find hires amid shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver trucking company is having trouble finding drivers as supply chains nationwide are experiencing issues, including a massive trucker shortage.

Dispatcher Joe Maddux from Phase 2 Transportation in Vancouver said they are a smaller company with only nine drivers, but they could use around 25. Both Maddux and the owners have been filling in as drivers because of the shortage.

Maddux said he’s heard some of the bigger companies are offering huge incentives. However, he said this has been a problem even before the pandemic, so he’s not convinced it’s COVID-19 or vaccine related.

“For me, it’s hard to describe exactly what is going on right now,” Maddux said. “Almost every single trucking company out there is looking for drivers and we’ve even taken into consideration let’s take the guys out of truck driving school and try and help them along.”

One thing he does know is it will probably get worse.

“On a daily basis I’ll turn down 50 to a hundred loads a day I cannot cover because I don’t have the equipment or the bodies to actually move the freight,” Maddux said.

He also says a backup at the ports is causing all sorts of delays for drivers.

The American Trucking Associations estimates the ongoing driver shortage is now at 80,000.

“This is going to continue for quite some time,” Maddux said. “Unless we can figure out how to get more bodies in the seats, I don’t know what the solution is. Perhaps increased hours at the ports.”

Phase 2 Transportation is actively hiring, to apply go to phase2transportation.net.