Firefighters work to extinguish a smoking burned out tree on a steep cliff at the Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Washington, July 6, 2023. (Inciweb)

The timber and brush fire has been burning since Sunday, July 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office announced that evacuation levels for the Tunnel 5 Fire have been reduced to Level 1 “Be Ready” as of Saturday morning.

According to Inciweb, the size of the fire has dropped to 559 acres. The blaze containment has also increased to 35%.

“Gusty winds throughout the fire area contributed to an increase in fire activity within the interior of the fire perimeter yesterday, producing visible smoke but posing no threat to containment lines,” officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources added.

The Skamia County Sheriff’s Office says the Cook-Underwood Road is only open to local traffic. Additionally, State Route 14 remains closed between mile markers 55 and 65.

The timber and brush fire has been burning since 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, when officials said it broke out near Milepost 61.

Fire crews had just lowered the evacuation order from Level 3 “Go!” to Level 2 “Be Set” on Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

