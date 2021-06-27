Two injured in Skamania County plane crash

Two people were injured in a plane crash north of Stevenson, Wash. on June 27, 2021. Photo courtesy Skamania County Sheriff’s Office

The pilot and co-pilot were both taken to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a plane crash north of Stevenson Sunday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say the pilot and co-pilot were attempting to land on a remote airstrip, about a mile north of Stevenson, but an obstruction on the airstrip caused them to change course and they attempted to land elsewhere in a field.

The sheriff’s office said the field caught fire, but crews contained it. The injured pilot and co-pilot removed themselves from the plane. The co-pilot was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and the pilot was flown by LifeFlight, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators did not know the extent of their injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.