Vacant Longview home a ‘total loss’ after late-night blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vacant home in Longview was described as a “total loss” after a blaze burned through it on Monday night, firefighters said.
Smoke was reported to be seen coming from the home’s attic around 11:09 p.m. Longview and Cowlitz Fire Departments reached the 336 21st Street residence within minutes and immediately saw large flames coming from the windows and nearing the neighboring house.
The crews were greeted with heavy fire on both the lower and upper floors, and a damaged stairway made access even more difficult. Yet, with a total of 17 firefighters, the crews had the blaze under control within half an hour.
All doors of the house were boarded up, but police say the house is known to be frequented by squatters. The house was searched for any people inside but no one was found.
No cause has been determined but the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the house is likely a total loss although no damage estimates have been made. The neighboring house sustained exterior damage well.
