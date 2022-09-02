PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight blaze was brought under control after a vacant house in Longview ignited, fire officials announced Friday.

At around 12:55 a.m. Friday, Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue were called to the fire.

By the time crews arrived just after 1 a.m., fire officials said the fire had spread to the garage and a large tree nearby. Firefighters battled the two-story house fire for nearly 50 minutes before crews got it under control, according to LFD.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire and the investigation is ongoing.