VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A brush fire briefly forced evacuations of homes on a few streets near the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail in Vancouver Monday afternoon.

The fire was spotted a little after 2 p.m. north of NE 16th Street, officials said, which caused houses in that area to flee. But an all-clear was issued around 5:09 p.m.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and battled the blaze for more hours before containing it. Flames were easily spotted by the Burnt Bridge Creek and 20 mph winds carried the fire up the hill. Officials activated a reverse-911 call and evacuated about a dozen homes

Officials say houses located on the north side of NE 16th Street should evacuate immediately. as a brush fire burns at Burnt Bridge Creek Trail in Clark County, Washington on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CRESA)

Houses located north of NE 14th Street are at Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice as a brush fire burns at Burnt Bridge Creek Trail in Clark County, Washington on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CRESA)

About 50 firefighters were at the scene and fire crews asked for help from the Department of Natural Resources for a helicopter to drop water. However, that helicopter was diverted to another brush fire on NE 56th Way, which quickly doused that fire.

No homes were damaged and no injuries have been reported.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.