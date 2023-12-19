There were 43 known homeless citizens who died in Vancouver this year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday, Dec. 21 may be the longest night of the year in the midst of the month’s holiday celebrations, but it’s also something more: Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

As the Pacific Northwest grapples with an ongoing homelessness crisis in its major cities, Vancouver’s St. Paul Lutheran Church will host a ceremony to honor the lives of those lost on the street.

The ceremony, held at 5:45 p.m. at 1309 Franklin Street, will read the names of the 43 known homeless citizens who died in 2023.

“People without homes, especially those who live on the streets, are often invisible,” Adam Kravitz of Outsiders Inn said. “When they die, they can be easily forgotten. We want people to know their life mattered, and we want people who care about them to be supported.”

The event will provide refreshments for community members and an opportunity to write messages or add names of those impacted by homelessness.

Laura Ellsworth of the Council for the Homeless said the night is an opportunity to reflect on “our neighbors without homes and people who served them.”

“These people were siblings, parents, and children. They were artists, musicians, construction workers, teachers, sports fans, and more. Most importantly, they were members of our community,” Ellsworth said.