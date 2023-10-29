It's not the first time that the display at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church has been vandalized.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver church is continuing to provide messages of acceptance after a pro-LGBTQ display on their property was vandalized on Saturday.

It’s not the first time that the display at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church has been vandalized — it was damaged over the summer as well.

“Our doors have again received the impact of someone or some group’s counter-narrative of hate and judgment. Fortunately, the sturdy doors seem (small), though at least one door has been splashed with reddish paint, and I have not yet looked at those which were plowed down. The posts are what more obviously sustained damage-bent at their base,” the church said in a Facebook post. “We are a people grounded in Christ’s love and we know that sometimes brings out the worst in people who do not want a message of all people having worth and being beloved by God. Let us persevere and stand strong in faith that does not shrink back from doing right in the face of others’ hate.”

Police have been alerted about the vandalism and the signs are back up thanks to the help of some kind neighbors in the area.