Vancouver community to honor Sahota with memorial run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver community is remembering the life of Officer Donald Sahota.

Kindness 911 is hosting an Honor Mile Walk at the Hudson’s Bay High School track in honor of him at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vancouver Police Chief James McElvain spoke about Sahota, who died over the weekend after authorities say a robbery suspect stabbed him at his home and then he was shot by a responding Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Chief McElvain read a statement from Sahota’s mother during Thursday’s press conference.

“Don was really just a great man, honest, kind, loved to help people. He was a great son, wonderful father, and husband. He loved his job and loved serving his community,” McElvain read.

The chief called this a devastating blow to Sahota’s family and to the whole community. Sahota was VPD’s only line of duty death, McElvain said.

Family and friends are preparing for a private memorial for Sahota, and Vancouver police say the public memorial for him will be Feb. 8.