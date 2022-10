PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and the suspect is still at large, police said.

Police responded to the fast food eatery on East Fourth Plain Boulevard after reports came in of a man in his 50’s using a firearm and demanding cash. The man ran off and managed to escape being caught despite police perimeters and K9 units tracking him, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.