VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver announced Wednesday that Pride flags will fly outside of city hall, and other city facilities, during the month of June to symbolize a commitment to celebrate all community members.

It’s the first time that Pride flags are being flown at facilities owned by the City of Vancouver. On Monday, June 6, the Vancouver City Council will present an LGBTQ+ Pride Month proclamation to Vancouver USA Pride.

“Even as we strive for greater acceptance and equality here in Vancouver, the LGBTQ+ community continues facing legislative and hateful attacks across the country,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “Now more than ever, it is important for communities like Vancouver to be loud and proud and to show other cities and states that acceptance and inclusion, rather than discrimination and exclusion, make our communities stronger.”

The month of June is recognized as Pride Month every year to honor the contributions to society made by the LGBTQ+ community. Observing Pride Month is one of many steps the City of Vancouver is taking to support equity for employees and residents.

Last year, the City hired its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director and developed a strategic plan for training employees in DEI.

“Despite progress, LGBTQ+ communities are still targeted by heterosexism and transphobia,” said Vancouver DEI Director Alicia Sojourner. “Across the nation and within the City of Vancouver, the LGBTQ+ community still face unacceptable levels of discrimination and violence, especially youth, people of color and disabled LGBTQ+ community members, so we must remain vigilant and push back against those who seek to roll back our progress.”