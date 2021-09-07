Vancouver granted $5 million for new shelter units

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo, with apartment buildings in the background, pedestrians walk past tents used by people lacking housing at Denny Park near the Space Needle in Seattle. A Washington state judge on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, struck a Seattle measure on homelessness from the November ballot even as the city remains mired in a long-term humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington state awarded $5.1 million to the City of Vancouver Housing Authority to produce 62 new housing units for those with extremely low incomes or experiencing homelessness.

The units will be located at Bertha’s Place in Clark County, state officials said.

The grants are part of a larger statewide program from the Washington Department of Commerce to rapidly curb homelessness, providing funding for 307 housing units across Washington.

In 2020, some shelters were forced to limit capacity or close altogether. State officials said the goal is to make housing more resilient and permanent for those most economically impacted by the pandemic.