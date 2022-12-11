PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man is in jail after crashing into a police vehicle while driving under the influence, authorities say.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Washington State Patrol with blocking off the scene of a serious crash, early Sunday morning.

Traffic around the crash was stopped, and that’s when a trooper reported seeing Felagai Moananu, 41, fall asleep at the wheel.

According to CCSO, Moananu’s truck then rolled forward and hit a parked patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported due to the crash.

Moananu was arrested at the scene and is being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.