PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver McDonald’s employee is set to work her final shift on Nov. 15 after 30 years of service for the fast-food chain.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s told KOIN 6 News that Clark County local Donna Edwards started her career at a McDonald’s location in Mill Plan three decades ago. On Wednesday, franchise owner Val Hadwin will thank Edwards for her service by throwing her a retirement party at his McDonald’s restaurant located at 405 131st Ave. in Vancouver from 3 to 4 p.m.

“Throughout Donna’s time with us, she has become an extremely cherished member of our McDonald’s family and to our customers,” Edwards said. “She brightens so many people’s days, and it has been an absolute privilege to work alongside Donna. We wish her a happy retirement.”

The longtime McDonald’s employee will be joined by friends and family during her final shift. The store owner said that he will present Edwards with a special surprise during the festivities.